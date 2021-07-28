Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Reportedly Arrested After Alleged Violent Police Altercation

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in California early Wednesday morning after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with local police, according to TMZ Sports.

Officers were initially responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, and Hayes allegedly "got combative" when they arrived. The 21-year-old potentially could face a felony charge of battery on a police officer.

The Pelicans issued a statement: "We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes. We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

TMZ Sports reported police used a Taser on Hayes in the process of subduing him. He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and an officer who was involved in his arrest was also treated for injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2019, Hayes is coming off his second season in New Orleans. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 60 appearances for the Pelicans.