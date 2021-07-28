John Cena on The Rock's Future: 'As a Fan of WWE, I Really Hope He Returns'

Source: WWE.com

John Cena isn't the only major superstar expected to return to WWE this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan at a press junket, Cena addressed the possibility of The Rock coming back to the promotion.

"As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone," Cena said.

There have been widespread rumors that Rock is looking to step in a WWE ring again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) reported last week that WWE has targeted Survivor Series as the date for the Great One to come back.

This year's Survivor Series will mark the 25th anniversary of Rock's in-ring debut with WWE. It's expected that will be the beginning of a feud with Roman Reigns that culminates in a match at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3.

Cena greeted the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank when he came out after Reigns defeated Edge in the main event to retain the universal title.

The leader of the Cenation has challenged Reigns to a match for the championship at SummerSlam, but the Head of the Table turned it down on Friday's episode of SmackDown.