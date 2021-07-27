Barack Obama Joins NBA Africa as Strategic Partner and Minority Owner

Chrise Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced on Tuesday that former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner.

Per the league's official announcement, Obama's role will "help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs and partnerships that support greater gender equality and economic inclusion."

Obama has also been given a minority ownership stake in the league that "over time he intends to use to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa."

The NBA originally announced the formation of NBA Africa in May, with five former players named as investors in the league, including Grant Hill, Dikembe Mutombo, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Junior Bridgeman.

The 12-team Basketball Africa League, which is operated by NBA Africa, completed its inaugural season on May 30. Zamalek defeated US Monastir 76-63 in the championship game.