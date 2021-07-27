Joey Gallo Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres, Blue Jays Have Held Talks with Rangers

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is receiving interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

All three clubs have reached out to Texas about a deal for the 27-year-old All-Star as Friday's MLB trade deadline looms. Through 94 games, Gallo is slashing .222/.380/.484 with a league-leading 74 walks and 24 home runs.

While the focus is rightfully on what the left-handed batter can do at the plate, Gallo's defense would provide a boost to any World Series contender.

It's unclear where the Rangers' asking price for Gallo begins as the club continues rebuilding.

The outfielder is earning $6.2 million this season and scheduled for his third and final year of arbitration eligibility this winter. If he doesn't sign an extension—either with Texas or with a team who trades for him—Gallo will reach unrestricted free agency in 2023.

That could make Gallo a rental player for some contenders and a potential mainstay for others. The Yankees may be the most confounding suitor to figure out as they enter Tuesday 9.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for first in the American League East and 3.5 games back of the second wild-card spot. The team is reportedly looking to buy at the deadline, as it has been connected to Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte.

New York Post columnist Joel Sherman reported Texas had scouts at recent Yankees minor league games. That could be one area where negotiations with New York hit a snag. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have also sent scouts to look at prospects in the Blue Jays' farm system, which appears to hold more desirable talent.

MLB Pipeline ranks INF/OF Austin Martin as the No. 16 prospect in baseball and has shortstop Jordan Groshans at No. 32. Catcher Gabriel Moreno comes in at No. 98.

As time winds down for the Rangers to make a decision, holding onto Gallo for another season remains equally viable. Texas could still find value in moving him this winter or at next year's deadline if there's no suitable offer.