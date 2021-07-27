Knicks Rumors: Evan Fournier, Spencer Dinwiddie Linked to NYK Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie are reportedly among the New York Knicks' targets heading into free agency.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported both guards are on the Knicks' radar as free agency approaches. The team is also expected to be among Kyle Lowry's top suitors.

