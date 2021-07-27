X

    Knicks Rumors: Evan Fournier, Spencer Dinwiddie Linked to NYK Ahead of Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie are reportedly among the New York Knicks' targets heading into free agency.

    Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported both guards are on the Knicks' radar as free agency approaches. The team is also expected to be among Kyle Lowry's top suitors.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

