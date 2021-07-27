NBA Draft 2021 Rumors: Pistons Most Likely to Keep No. 1 Pick, Draft Cade Cunningham

AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File

The Detroit Pistons will keep their options open heading into Thursday's NBA draft, but they are still projected to draft Cade Cunningham at No. 1 overall.

"Sources across the NBA feel, by far, the most likely outcome is that the Pistons select and keep Cunningham," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported.

Vecenie still noted "it’s not a done deal" in his latest mock draft.

Cunningham is widely considered the top prospect in the class, including by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. The Pistons are still doing their due diligence with Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"One league source insists that one of the factors keeping the Pistons from committing fully to the selection of Cunningham is Jalen Green’s recent stellar workout that apparently made the strongest of impressions," NBA reporter Marc Stein reported.

Detroit will also have the opportunity to trade back and acquire more assets to help its ongoing rebuild.

The Houston Rockets currently have the No. 2 pick but are "aggressively pursuing" the No. 1 spot, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Oklahoma City Thunder offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 6 pick for No. 1 overall.

The Pistons still seem destined to stay put and draft Cunningham, who was one of the biggest stars in college basketball as a freshman last season.

The Oklahoma State product averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in 2020-21 while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range. At 6'8", he has the size to play and defend multiple positions while also possessing the skill set to create openings for himself and others.

Detroit must determine if his upside is enough to turn down the other opportunities available.