John Cena Teams with Riddle; Keith Lee to Talk Absence; Identity of Jinder's Attorney

Cena Teams with Riddle After Raw

While John Cena did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw, he did provide the fans in Kansas City, Missouri, with a treat after the show went off the air.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Cena teamed with Riddle in a post-show dark match to defeat the team of T-Bar and Mace.

The stage was set for Cena and Riddle to eventually team last week when Riddle made his way to the ring after Cena cut a promo. Riddle and Cena then proceeded to take turns saying "bro" into the mic.

Cena made his surprise return to WWE at Money in the Bank earlier this month when he confronted Roman Reigns after Reigns beat Edge to retain the Universal Championship.

While Cena challenged Reigns to a title match at SummerSlam, Reigns declined. The Tribal Chief instead accepted a challenge from Finn Balor, although it is unclear when that match will happen.

Cena has yet to compete in a televised match since returning, but he has already had a few dark and house show matches.

At live events in both Pittsburgh and Louisville, Kentucky, Cena teamed with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to beat Reigns and The Usos.

All signs point toward Cena vs. Reigns happening at SummerSlam, despite Reigns turning down the challenge, and it promises to be one of the biggest matches WWE can possibly book.

Cena hasn't wrestled in a televised match since WrestleMania 36 over one year ago, and putting him in there against Reigns with a potential record-breaking 17th career world title win hanging in the balance is undoubtedly worthy of headlining SummerSlam.

Lee to Reveal Reason for WWE Absence Soon

Keith Lee said Monday that he intends to fill fans in on the specifics regarding his lengthy absence from WWE programming soon.

Lee wrote the following on Twitter prior to Monday night's episode of Raw:

The former NXT and North American champion was gone from WWE programming for more than five months from February until his return on Raw last week.

Neither WWE nor Lee has publicly stated the reason for his absence, but Lee has teased talking about it openly on multiple occasions.

Lee tweeted about wanting to discuss the details in March, May and June before tweeting about it once again Monday:

It appeared as though a big push was in store for Lee before he stopped appearing on television. He was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Lee was removed from the match and replaced by John Morrison, and Riddle went on to win the title. It has been speculated that Lee may have been originally ticketed to win the match.

The 36-year-old veteran finally resurfaced last week, losing a match against Lashley. Lee followed that up with a loss to Karrion Kross on Monday.

While Lee hasn't enjoyed much success since returning, the fact that he has been put in matches against top stars generates some hope that brighter days are ahead.

Identity of Mahal's Lawyer on Raw

The person who played Jinder Mahal's lawyer on Monday's episode of Raw has a wrestling background.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan, the man who played Mahal's lawyer is an independent wrestler who goes by the names Arjun Singh or Geek Singh.

Most notably, Singh competed in a match against Angelico on AEW Dark last month.

On Monday, Mahal came to the ring with Singh and Veer ahead of Veer's match against Drew McIntyre.

Mahal threatened legal action against McIntyre if he didn't apologize for destroying Jinder's motorcycle, but McIntyre refused. Drew went on to beat Veer by disqualification after Veer introduced a steel chair into the match.

After Mahal and Veer ran off following the match, McIntyre laid out Singh with a Claymore Kick.

McIntyre has been embroiled in a rivalry with Mahal for the past few weeks, but it reached a new level when Mahal and his goons prevented McIntyre from winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Drew and Mahal have plenty of history as former members of 3MB, but it seems as though the rivalry was created to temporarily get McIntyre out of the main event scene and allow him to pick up some wins in the midcard.

