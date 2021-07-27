Mavericks Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Tim Hardaway Jr. to Be Focus After 2021 NBA Draft

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly plan to focus on pursuing guard Kyle Lowry and re-signing guard Tim Hardaway Jr. after the 2021 NBA draft, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Lowry is expected to be one of the top players available in free agency, while Hardaway is set to hit the open market after spending parts of the past three seasons with the Mavs.

The 2021 NBA draft will take place Thursday night, and the Mavericks currently don't have a pick.

