NBA Rumors: Rockets' Avery Bradley Would Be Pursued by Contenders If He Enters FA

Robert Seale/NBAE via Getty Images

Avery Bradley is reportedly expected to receive interest from contenders if the Houston Rockets decline his $5.9 million team option for the 2021-22 season.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported "several" top teams are expected to reach out to Bradley if he becomes a free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

