Kyle Lowry Rumors: Knicks Eye Star; PG Would Consider $25M-30M Annual 76ers Contract

Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in signing veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat are expected to be among the teams in pursuit of the longtime Toronto Raptors star.

Pompey noted that Lowry is believed to be asking for a contract worth a total of $90 million over three years.

A source told Pompey that if the Sixers can acquire Lowry via a sign-and-trade deal and offer him between $25 million and $30 million per season, he would "consider it."

Pompey also reported that the Knicks appear willing to offer Lowry a two-year deal worth somewhere between $20 million and $30 million per season.

Lowry is set to become arguably the top free agent on the open market this offseason after earning six All-Star nods and winning a championship in his nine seasons with the Raptors.

In 601 regular-season games for Toronto, the 35-year-old averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers made and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range.

This past season, Lowry was limited to 46 games because of injury, but he was highly productive when healthy, averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal.

Lowry would be a good fit for any number of teams with his playmaking ability, three-point shooting skills and defense, but the Knicks stand out especially because of their dire need for a point guard.

Derrick Rose and Elfrid Payton are set to hit free agency and restricted free agent Frank Ntilikina may not be back, leaving the Knicks with only Immanuel Quickley as a legitimate point guard option, even though he is more of a combo guard.

Lowry would give the Knicks some much-needed backcourt experience and a third star to go along with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett for a New York team that surprisingly made the playoffs last season.

The Sixers would also make sense for Lowry given that he is a Philadelphia native.

It stands to reason that the 76ers could sign the Villanova product and play him next to Ben Simmons, although acquiring Lowry could perhaps open the door for a Simmons trade after he performed poorly in last season's playoffs.

Like the Sixers, the Lakers would likely require a sign-and-trade in order to land Lowry, but they may not have the assets needed to make it happen.

Per Pompey, a source said getting a third superstar to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be difficult for the Lakers if they intend on Kyle Kuzma being the centerpiece of any trade.

Because of that, the Lakers may need to bring in a third team in order to have any chance of prying Lowry away from the Raptors.