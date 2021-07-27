X

    Windhorst: Draymond Green 'Doing Work' Trying to Recruit Star to Warriors at Olympics

    After the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green famously made a call to Kevin Durant that helped shift the landscape of the NBA. Five years later, Green is apparently hard on the recruiting trail again at the Tokyo Olympics.

    “The rumor out of Team USA is that Draymond is doing work. That’s all I’m gonna say. … The team-building is that Draymond is doing work," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

