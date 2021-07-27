Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Nationals Ace 'Open' to Move, Could Influence Landing Spot

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is open to being traded before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, though he may still exercise his 10-5 rights to veto any potential trade offers to influence his destination.

Players receive 10-5 rights when they have 10 years of MLB service time, with the last five of them coming with their current team. Those rights allow veteran players the option to veto any trade. So for Scherzer to be dealt, he would have to waive his 10-5 rights.

In essence, Scherzer is reportedly open to being traded, but he'll have the final say on where he ends up.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported over the weekend that the Nationals were exploring the trade market for Scherzer:

The Nationals fielding offers makes sense. Scherzer is 37 and will be a free agent after the 2021 season. Washington, meanwhile, is just 45-53 on the season, 7.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East—they also trail the Philadelphia Phillies (49-49) and Atlanta Braves (49-50) in the division—and 11 games back of the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Barring a miracle, the Nats aren't making the postseason. So getting assets for a star pitcher in a contract year makes plenty of sense.

Scherzer, for his part, doesn't seem to mind the trade chatter.

"It's just part of the game, part of the business of the game," he told reporters Saturday. "That's just the reality. For me I come to the park wanting to win, wanting to win here. You just come in, just put the blinders up just have fun with it and just come out here and just play baseball."

He's having yet another dominant season, going 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings (18 starts). He would instantly bolster any rotation in baseball, and contending teams will come calling.

But Scherzer will ultimately decide if he stays or leaves.