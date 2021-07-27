Olympic Triathlon 2021: Women's Individual Medal Winners, Times and Results

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Flora Duffy has won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal after she took first in the triathlon at the Tokyo Games with a time of 1:55.36.

Duffy persevered through rainy, wet and windy conditions to win gold at Tokyo's Odaiba Marine Park.

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took second even though she suffered a flat tire during the bicycling portion of the race. She made up ground in the run, though, surpassing the United States' Katie Zaferes and ending second. Zaferes took the bronze.

You can find the full results on the Olympic website. The top 10 finishers are also below alongside race highlights.

Top-10 Finishers

1. Flora Duffy (Bermuda): 1:55.36

2. Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain): 1:56.50

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Katie Zaferes (United States): 1:57.03

4. Rachel Klamer (Netherlands): 1:57.48

5. Leonie Periault (France): 1:57.49

6. Nicola Spirig (Switzerland): 1:58.05

7. Alice Betto (Italy): 1:58.22

8. Laura Lindemann (Germany): 1:58.24

9. Jessica Learmonth (Great Britain): 1:58.28

10. Valerie Barthelemy (Belgium): 1:58.49

Thanks to Duffy, Bermuda is now the smallest nation to ever win Olympic gold, per Tom Lutz of the Guardian. Bermuda had a population of 63,903 in 2020, per The World Bank. The country is also 21 square miles.

Edward David Burt, the Premier of Bermuda, offered his congratulations.

Duffy outlasted 54 other competitors in the event, which consisted of a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run in that order. A race map can be found on the Olympics' website.

Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth took the lead during the swim portion and was the first one out of the water.

She led a group of seven women that included Duffy, Taylor-Brown, Zaferes, Germany's Laura Lindemann, Brazil's Vittoria Lopes and the United States' Summer Rappaport.

Rapoport fell behind in the bike portion, leading to a group of six. The same soon went for Lopes. By the end of the stage, Taylor-Brown fell behind as well due the flat tire, leaving a leading pack of Duffy, Learmonth, Zaferes and Lindemann.

A strong charge from Duffy put her in first place during the run, although Zaferes initially hung with her. However, Duffy extended her lead and soon ran alone en route to Bermuda's first-ever gold medal.

Impressively, Taylor-Brown covered a ton of lost ground, moving into third before surpassing Zafares for second.

In the end, Duffy won Bermuda's second-ever Olympic medal, with the first occurring in 1976 when Clarence Hill won bronze at men's heavyweight boxing in Montreal.

The 33-year-old Duffy sported a fantastic resume even before she won gold. Her list of accomplishments includes two ITU triathlon, two ITU cross triathlon and five XTERRA triathlon world championships. She was a triple world champion in 2016.

Now she's an Olympic gold medalist after securing first by a 74-second margin over the field.