Heat Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie a Possible Target for MIA If Unable to Land Kyle Lowry

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Miami Heat are reportedly "very interested" in signing Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency. However, if the Heat don't land him, they will set their sights on Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, among others.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald provided the report.

"According to a source, Nets impending unrestricted free agent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be among the players of interest to Miami if the Heat doesn’t land Lowry," the duo wrote.

Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL during the Nets' Dec. 27 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and his 2020-21 season ended up being over after just two games.

However, Dinwiddie has been cleared for basketball activities since June, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who relayed comments from Dr. Riley Williams (Dinwiddie's surgeon):

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games for the 2019-20 Nets. Both marks were career highs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.