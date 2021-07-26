Kyle Lowry Rumors: Heat 'Very Interested'; Star Eyeing 3-Year Contract, $30M Annually

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Miami Heat are reportedly "very interested" in signing Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency.

Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald shared details of Lowry's reported desired contract parameters Monday:

"Days before the start of NBA free agency, the Miami Heat remains very interested in impending free agent point guard Kyle Lowry but faces increasing competition.

"According to a source in touch with the player, Lowry would like a guaranteed three-year deal, averaging $30 million per season.

"Even if he doesn’t get $30 million, he’s very likely to command an offer topping $25 million."

The 15-year NBA veteran averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds last season for the Raptors. He made the All-Star Game each year from 2015-2020 and helped lead the Raps to the 2018-19 NBA title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.