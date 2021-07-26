DeMar DeRozan Would 'Love' to Possibly Play with Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Free-agent guard DeMar DeRozan expressed his interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay:

DeRozan went to Compton High School and USC, which would make the Lakers a homecoming for the 12-year NBA veteran.

"You can't ask no kid if they want to play at home and they'll say no," he said.

The 31-year-old averaged 21.6 points per game last season with the San Antonio Spurs, his eighth straight season in which he averaged at least 20 points per game. He also added 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists per game in 2020-21.

While DeRozan isn't much of a threat from deep, he shot 50.1 percent overall during his three seasons with the Spurs. That was a significant improvement from his 44.8 percent mark that he had during his nine years with the Raptors.

The four-time All-Star could give the Lakers another offensive weapon alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they look to return to title contention in 2020-21.

While James and Davis could force DeRozan to take a back seat offensively, he told Sharpe he would be willing to replicate what Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden did with the Brooklyn Nets this year to make things work.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, DeRozan has interest in returning home even if he has to take a pay cut from the $27.7 million he made last season.

The Lakers will especially need another perimeter scorer if Dennis Schroder leaves in free agency this offseason.