Derrick Rose Rumors: Bulls Have Held Talks About Signing Knicks Free-Agent PG

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly held internal discussions about the "viability and fit" of impending free-agent point guard Derrick Rose, who won the 2010-11 NBA MVP award with the franchise.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago described Rose as a secondary target for the Bulls on Monday, but noted a reunion "can't be ruled out" heading into the offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.