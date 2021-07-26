Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 'It’s Inevitable' 76ers Deal PG; Could Happen in Preseason

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

A blockbuster trade featuring Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is reportedly "inevitable" before the 2021-22 NBA season.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that interest in Simmons is higher than expected because of a weak free-agent class, but a timetable for a deal remains unclear with multiple sources telling Pompey it may not be finalized until the preseason.

"Philadelphia has options," a league source told the Inquirer. "They're just not finite."

