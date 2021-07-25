Report: Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers Have 'Mutual Interest' in Contract; Raptors Linked

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Jarrett Allen have "mutual interest" in a new deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania noted the Toronto Raptors could also be "among the strong suitors" for Allen, having attempted to trade for the center in the past.

Allen is a restricted free agent this offseason, which will give the Cavaliers the opportunity to match if he signs an offer sheet with another team. This means it could require a significant contract offer to get him out of Cleveland after the organization traded for him in January.

The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season in 63 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Cavaliers. His efficiency on both ends of the court helped him lead Cleveland with 5.0 win shares in just 51 games with the team, per Basketball Reference.

The Cavaliers had two-time All-Star Andre Drummond on the roster to begin the year but decided to sit him in February in an effort to put Allen in a more prominent role as the squad's long-term answer at center, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Drummond was eventually waived after the trade deadline.

It indicates the Cavs see Allen as a part of the future core alongside fellow young building blocks Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro.

The Raptors could also use an efficient center to team with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to return to contention in the Eastern Conference, but getting Allen away from Cleveland will not be easy.