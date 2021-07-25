Mavericks Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr. Contract 'Prioritized' by DAL in 2021 Free Agency

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks "have prioritized" signing veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a new contract this offseason, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hardaway averaged 16.6 points and shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21. His 207 made three-pointers were the most on the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.