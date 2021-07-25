2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Warriors, Knicks Eyeing Chris Duarte; Stock 'Is Rising'

Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte is becoming a hot name at the NBA draft.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Duarte "received an invite to the draft Green Room at Barclays Center and his stock is rising in eyes of teams. Golden State and New York are among the teams eyeing Duarte, who has a second workout with the Warriors on Sunday, sources said."

Charania also reported that the Knicks were trying to package the Nos. 19 and 21 in a deal to move up the draft. Perhaps such a move would be made with selecting Duarte in mind.

The Warriors, meanwhile, currently hold the Nos. 7 and 14 picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.