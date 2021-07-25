Knicks Trade Rumors: NY in Talks to Package No. 19, 21 Picks to Move Up in NBA Draft

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are heading for an important offseason.

Fresh off of ending a seven-year playoff drought, the Knicks have cap space and draft assets as they look to improve the roster around Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks "are having discussions to try to trade picks Nos. 19 and 21 to move up in the draft, sources said."

