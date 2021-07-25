Kyle Lowry Rumors: Lakers, 76ers, Heat, Mavs, Pelicans Expected to Pursue Raptors PG

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry will be in high demand as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic listed the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat as the "top suitors" for the 35-year-old.

Lowry broke his streak of six straight All-Star selections last season but still averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

In a free-agent class with few proven players, Lowry is one of the best options available to make an immediate impact as a two-way contributor who led the Raptors to a championship just two years ago.

Toronto stumbled this past season to a 27-45 record, marking just the second time in Lowry's nine years with the organization that the team missed the playoffs. It could be time for a fresh start with a squad closer to contention.

Charania reported before the trade deadline that the 76ers and Heat were interested in trading for Lowry, but no deal materialized. These teams are now among those vying for the point guard's services on the open market.

Philadelphia is an intriguing option, especially because it would be a homecoming for the former Villanova star. The team had the best record in the Eastern Conference this year but couldn't advance beyond the second round of the playoffs, mostly due to a lack of a true lead guard who could space the floor for All-Star center Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons has held the role since 2017-18 but struggled mightily in the playoffs as his shooting weaknesses were exploited. Simmons is now reportedly on the trade block, per Charania.

Lowry can either replace Simmons in the lineup or push him off the ball, creating a better fit as the talented squad tries to get over the hump.

He could make a similar impact for the Heat, who reached the NBA Finals in 2019-20 but took a step back last season despite having two stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Mavericks and Pelicans are each looking to take another step toward contention in the Western Conference and already have young impact players in Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, respectively. Lowry's veteran presence could take some pressure off either superstar and expedite a move up the standings.

As for Los Angeles, Lowry could replace Dennis Schroder as the perimeter scorer to provide balance alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers are still a title contender when healthy, and this signing could bring the team one step closer to another championship.

Lowry will have plenty of choices this offseason as he seeks the best fit.