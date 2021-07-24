Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Nationals Dealing Star 'Suddenly Seems Quite Possible'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer may be on the move before Friday's trade deadline.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the right-hander has been discussed with Washington "investigating both buy/sell scenarios."

Heyman noted a "Scherzer trade suddenly seems quite possible."

While Scherzer will turn 37 years old Tuesday, he is still one of the best pitchers in the game and would be a massive boost to any contender.

He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star who helped lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series crown. He finished in the top five of Cy Young voting in seven straight seasons from 2013 through 2019.

The right-hander pitched with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers for the first seven years of his career but has been with the Nationals since 2015. He hasn't shown signs of slowing down this year either and has a 2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings.

Not only would he be the ace of most any team that traded for him, he is also playoff-tested and could take the ball multiple times in a postseason series.

Scherzer has appeared in 22 playoff games throughout his career, including six in 2019. He finished 3-0 with a hold and 2.40 ERA.

Washington is in fourth place in the National League East at just 45-51, though it is within striking distance at seven games behind the first-place New York Mets.