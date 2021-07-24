Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Agrees to New Manchester United Contract Through 2024

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Manchester United announced Saturday that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through 2024.

Solskjaer released a statement about the new deal, which includes an option for the 2024-25 season:

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

"I can't wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."

