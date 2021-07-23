Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Warriors Not Willing to Meet Asking Price for 76ers Star

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Golden State Warriors can reportedly be crossed off the list of potential trade destinations for Ben Simmons.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are unwilling to meet the asking price for Simmons that has been set by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week that the Sixers opened trade talks for Simmons, with a source saying they are seeking "an All-Star-caliber player in return."

The Warriors have three All-Stars on their roster, but it doesn't make sense for the organization to try to move any of them. Stephen Curry is coming off an MVP-caliber season and is the face of the franchise.

Klay Thompson is a major question mark after missing the last two seasons with knee and Achilles injuries. But the 31-year-old has been one of the best two-way guards in the NBA during his career.

And Draymond Green doesn't seem like he could headline a deal for Simmons. The Michigan State product is still a valuable defensive player, but his offense isn't nearly what it once was. He has shot under 30 percent from three-point range and has not averaged more than eight points per game in any of the last three seasons.

Beyond that trio, though, the Golden State roster doesn't look great. Andrew Wiggins is a solid scoring wing, but he doesn't make an impact on defense. James Wiseman struggled as a rookie.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even though the lasting image of Simmons during 2020-21 will be his passing up an open layup late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's season-ending loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he's still an incredibly valuable player.

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 58 starts during the regular season. The 25-year-old still has four years remaining on the five-year, $177.2 million extension he signed in 2019.

The Sixers are built to win now and posted the best record in the Eastern Conference last season (49-23).