Cade Cunningham Talks Luka Doncic Player Comparisons Before NBA Draft: 'I Can See It'

AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

Who among us wouldn't want to be compared to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham told reporters he believes he and Doncic share some characteristics: "I hear a lot of the Luka comparisons and I can see it."

This isn't the first time Cunningham has been put into the same conversation as the two-time All-Star.

In February, ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote that "there are pre-draft parallels between the two." In particular, he said the two aren't necessarily explosive off the ball but still demonstrated an ability to read the floor and create scoring opportunities for teammates.

Schmitz also wrote that Cunningham was "watching a ton of Doncic film." The 6'8" guard praised the Slovenian star.

"Speed, athleticism is definitely a great quality to have, but Luka just knows how to play the game," he said. "He knows how to get you leaning one way, give you a move and get to his spots. Somebody that's tougher to guard than someone that's super athletic."

Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, which would land him with the Detroit Pistons. Detroit, which lacks a true franchise cornerstone, would be thrilled if he emerged as a Doncic-like talent to lead the way for the future.