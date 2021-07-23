Report: Ekman-Larsson, No. 9 Pick Involved in Blockbuster Canucks, Coyotes Trade

Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fireworks are reportedly starting before Friday's 2021 NHL draft.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and right wing Conor Garland in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted the Coyotes will get the No. 9 overall pick this year in addition to left wings Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel as well as center Jay Beagle.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski cited a source who said "more coming" in the return package for Ekman-Larsson and Garland.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

