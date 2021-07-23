USC WR Drake London Talks Mike Evans, NIL Rules, Favorite NFL QBs in B/R AMA

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

USC wide receiver Drake London is looking to play his way up NFL draft boards and help lead the Trojans to a Pac-12 title in 2021 after finishing the 2020 season with 33 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

He joined Bleacher Report for an AMA on Friday to discuss a number of topics, including his favorite NFL quarterbacks, studying Mike Evans and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@TwoWayWigs Why did you choose USC?

First off the academics are beyond any school I can imagine. They have good sports, I came as a dual-sport athlete. It’s close to home and I’m a big family guy. I wanted my family to see all my games.

@TheSpidaMan Which WRs have you looked up to and tried to mirror their skills as you’ve grown your game?

I grew up a Lions fan because my dad loves Barry Sanders. Megatron was the first WR I started watching. As I started growing into a WR myself. I started watching Mike Evans and Michael Thomas.

@brando897 Is there a specific WR you like to compare your game to?

Mike Evans. The body type is similar. The way he moves I can emulate. I love breaking down his film and practicing in games.

@CLECLU1133 Any regrets on walking away from college basketball?

A part of me says yes and a part of me says no. I think I made the right choice going head on with football in general.

@cadewwh Your favorite part of attending USC?

I think it’s the family atmosphere that it has and the connections you make with people. The networking is really big. It’s been my dream school since I was young and I love it.

@TeachSamAChange Do you have a personal goal on the field this year? (100 catches, 5 stiff arms etc.)

Not really, just trying to win games and win a championship. We take it 1-0 each week.

@jgarrett_ii Do you think the NIL will have a positive impact on USC with all of the potential opportunities in a city like LA?

Oh definitely. This is the media central in the whole country. I think it’s going to have a big impact on us. Excited to see what my teammates and what others do with it.

@SportsMega18 If you could choose one NFL QB to catch passes from who are you going with?

Oohhh that’s a good one. It would probably be either Aaron Rodgers or Cam Newton just because of his swag.

@rileyrodrigo Which NFL team would you like to play for?

That’s a hard one. Anything on the West Coast.

@Ice_Trae Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself hopefully providing for my family, being in the league and just hopefully living life and just having fun.

Rapid Fire

@MrBoban__ Favorite athlete from another sport?

Kobe Bryant

@abdulrahim1 WWE or UFC?

UFC

@yifi11 The team you enjoy using most in Madden is __

Titans

@nvpshow Best dancer on the team?

Olaijah Griffin left so I can’t say him….I’d say right now...that’s a tough one...probably K.D. Nixon

@Steve_Perrault Favorite Drake Song?

Sneakin’ featuring 21 Savage