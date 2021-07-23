Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Canadiens, More Interested in Sabres Star

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Jack Eichel has never played for an NHL team outside of the Buffalo Sabres, but that could change before the 2021-22 campaign.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings have all emerged as "potential fits" for the center. What's more, Dreger noted the Montreal Canadiens "could be in the mix" as well.

Eichel is just 24 years old and under contract through the 2025-26 campaign. However, the Sabres have never made the playoffs since they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft and could accelerate a rebuild by moving him for a number of pieces.

That so many teams are apparently interested is no surprise and could help Buffalo if a bidding war takes place.

The 6'2" center should provide offensive firepower as a three-time All-Star who posted 56 or more points in each of his first five seasons in the league. That changed when he played just 21 games because of a disk injury in 2020-21, but the Massachusetts native is still considered one of the best young playmakers in the NHL.

The Boston University product tallied 78 points and a plus-minus rating of plus-five during the 2019-20 campaign after finishing the previous season with a career-best 82 points.

The right-handed shot is the type of player who could immediately transform an offense for a contender, especially one like Montreal that just went to the Stanley Cup Final.

For as impressive as the Canadiens were throughout the playoffs, they didn't have the firepower to keep up with the Tampa Bay Lightning with the championship hanging in the balance. Eichel is someone who could close that gap for Montreal and a number of other teams.