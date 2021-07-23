Warriors Rumors: Myles Turner Trade Being Discussed with Pacers Ahead of NBA Draft

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly had trade discussions with the Indiana Pacers regarding center Myles Turner.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported on the talks during an appearance on The Mismatch podcast (h/t Alex Didion of NBC Sports). O'Connor added the Pacers are shopping Turner to multiple teams.

Golden State owns the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks in the 2021 NBA draft, giving it plenty of ammunition to acquire a star player via trade.

The 25-year-old Turner is a six-year NBA veteran who has spent his entire career with the Pacers since they selected him 11th overall in 2015.

In 389 career regular-season games, including 356 starts, Turner owns averages of 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2020-21 campaign was one of the best of Turner's career, as he put up 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.4 blocks per game in 47 contests, marking the second time Turner led the NBA in blocks per game. Turner also connected on a career-high 1.5 three-pointers made per game.

Coupling Turner's ability to stretch the floor with his status as one of the best rim protectors in the game would seemingly make him an ideal fit for the Warriors.

If Klay Thompson is able to return in 2021-22 after missing two straight years due to injury, the Dubs will have no shortage of offense with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins leading the way.

Turner would give Draymond Green some much-needed help on the interior along with 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, provided Golden State doesn't include him in a trade package.

Along with Wiseman, Wiggins could be a candidate to be moved. If not, though, head coach Steve Kerr would have one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

The Warriors have struggled since making it to five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, finishing with the worst record in the league in 2020 and missing the playoffs this season, but they are in prime position to get back in the championship conversation.

Turner is still under contract for two more seasons, so the Warriors would have a couple of cracks at another title before having to decide on his long-term future with the team.