76ers Rumors: Team Views Ben Simmons Trade Offers as Attempt to Lower His Value

Perhaps fans shouldn't put too much stock into any trade offers they see involving Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

On Friday, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported that some within the 76ers "view a lot of the reported offers floated around the league as transparent attempts to lower Simmons' trade value below where it actually is."

Neubeck added: "The Sixers are uninterested in packages returning multiple role players and picks in exchange for Simmons."

While the point guard struggled in the playoffs at times, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Philadelphia is putting a high price tag on him in any trade discussions.

After all, he is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign, so there is no true urgency for the Eastern Conference team to move him before any looming free agency or departure. He is also a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection as one of the best defensive players in the league.

Even with the shooting woes that reared their ugly head in the playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor and just 25 years old.

The LSU product averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the 2020-21 campaign.

As for potential trade packages, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee cited a source who said the Sacramento Kings would likely have to send at least three first-round picks to Philadelphia if they built a trade around Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

Yet Neubeck reported the 76ers won't even "entertain a discussion with" Sacramento unless it includes De'Aaron Fox.

It seems as if the 76ers are holding strong and want significant value if they are going to move one of their core pieces in Simmons.