Report: Davante Adams, Packers Break Off New Contract Talks, Sides 'In a Bad Place'

Aaron Rodgers apparently isn't the only star player who has a dicey future with the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the NFC North team and wide receiver Davante Adams "have broken off long-term extension talks" with "no current plans to resume them."

While negotiations have been ongoing, Rapoport deemed the two parties to be "in a bad place."

Adams is entering the final year of a contract that will pay him $12.25 million in base salary in 2021.

Green Bay selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, and he has flourished and become one of the best wide receivers in the league. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and was a 2020 first-team All-Pro behind 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He went through a stretch with at least one touchdown reception in eight straight games last season and caught a score in each of Green Bay's two playoff games on the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Yet Adams' success has come while Rodgers led the Packers offense.

The quarterback's future is also up in the air, as discord between him and the only NFL team he has known has dominated headlines this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Rodgers declined a two-year contract extension offer from the Packers.

Schefter also suggested that move was "proof it's not about the money" because it would have made Rodgers the league's highest-paid player.

It remains unclear whether Rodgers will report to training camp, but the Packers apparently have to worry about their star wide receiver as well.