NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets' No. 2 Pick Drawing Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

The Houston Rockets have received interest in the No. 2 overall pick from "multiple" teams ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the Rockets don't expect their most "aggressive" offers to come until draft night.

Houston's known to have expressed interest in moving up to No. 1, where the Rockets would likely select Cade Cunningham. However, the Detroit Pistons have shown no inclination they're willing to move down a week out from the July 29 festivities.

The Rockets will have their choice of guards Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs and center Evan Mobley at No. 2 in what's been deemed by most as a four-player draft. Cunningham, Green, Suggs and Mobley all have future All-Star potential, with Cunningham seeming like a lock for All-NBA status at some point in his career.

Houston likely would not want to move down past No. 4, so the focus on potential trade partner narrows quickly. The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely select the leftover between Green and Mobley at No. 3, but they could have some interest in moving up if they have a strong preference between the two.

Jarrett Allen is a restricted free agent, and Collin Sexton has been oft-mentioned as a potential trade piece this offseason. If Cleveland's internally made a choice between which young player it wants to retain, getting to No. 2 and selecting the departing player's replacement could be of interest.

The Toronto Raptors are a sort-of wild card team in the mix at No. 4, with the franchise's direction this offseason being anyone's guess. Kyle Lowry's a free agent, and the team may want to kickstart a mini rebuild by moving up two slots.

There is an outside chance the Rockets like a player not expected to go in the top five enough to trade down, but that would be borderline unprecedented. NBA teams do not shake their fist at the lottery Gods, and historically the results are better for teams the higher they select.

The overwhelming likelihood here is that everyone sticks where they are and takes the top player available. That said, there have been trades in the top five in three of the last four drafts.