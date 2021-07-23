Report: Marlins' Monte Harrison, Starling Marte Involved in Clubhouse Altercation

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Miami Marlins outfielders Monte Harrison and Starling Marte were reportedly involved in a clubhouse altercation during the team's series against the Washington Nationals.

Craig Mish of Sports Grid reported Harrison instigated the incident. The Marlins are planning to handle the matter internally.

Harrison was demoted from the MLB club Wednesday.

No further details were reported on the altercation.

Harrison, 25, has hit .200/.200/.300 with no home runs or RBI in nine appearance with the Marlins this season. He's spent most of the year playing in Triple-A Jacksonville.

Marte has been one of the best players on the Marlins roster this season, hitting .293/.390/.451 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in.