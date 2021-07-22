Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW 'Highly Active' Trying to Deal No. 7 NBA Draft Pick

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been "highly active in trade talks" regarding their No. 7 overall pick ahead of next Thursday's 2021 NBA draft.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Thursday on the buzz around the seventh selection, which the Warriors acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the February 2020 blockbuster deal headlined by Andrew Wiggins and D'Angelo Russell.

All eyes are on the Detroit Pistons after they won the lottery and secured the No. 1 overall pick.

Cade Cunningham is the top prospect on the board, but the Pistons have been linked to Jalen Green and Evan Mobley as well. Behind the Pistons, the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic round out the top five.

Outside Cunningham, Green and Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes are some of the guys expected to hear their names called early on draft night.

For more NBA coverage, check out Jonathan Wasserman's latest big board to see where the top prospects rank ahead of the draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.