NBA Draft Rumors: Execs Expect Pistons to Take Cade Cunningham, Not Trade No. 1 Pick

The Detroit Pistons have a lot of options with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, but the team could stick with the obvious choice of taking Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

"Front-office executives around the league expect Detroit to stay at No. 1 and pick Cunningham," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported earlier this month that the Pistons were exploring trade opportunities and that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder were considering a move up to No. 1.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added the Rockets were "aggressive" in trying to move up from No. 2 to No. 1.

The Pistons, however, appear likely to stay put and select the best player in the class.

