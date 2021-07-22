Bucks Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

After winning their first NBA title in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks got a chance to celebrate in front of thousands of fans at the victory parade Thursday.

The party started Tuesday as Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in the clinching Game 6. Antetokoumpo scored 50 points on his way to a Finals MVP award.

Fans inside Fiserv Forum enjoyed themselves nearly as much as those outside of the arena. The celebration has continued over the next few days, with even people at Chick-fil-A getting a chance to cheer on their favorite star.

On Thursday, the full team took to the streets of downtown Milwaukee.

Giannis was once again the star of the show, with some hilarious moments from the bus:

It was, of course, not a one-man show on the court or in the parade.

Bobby Portis remained a fan favorite during the parade:

Other players were having the time of their lives celebrating their first championship, including P.J. Tucker and Donte DiVincenzo:

Even former Bucks guard Brandon Jennings got his time to shine Thursday:

Jennings has been out of the league since 2018 but is still at home with his first NBA team.

The only fans who might have been somewhat disappointed were the ones near the arena, watching the bus quickly speed away:

Fans throughout the parade route enjoyed the show:

The Bucks will have some more time this summer to celebrate, but they will soon get back to work hoping to repeat in 2021-22.