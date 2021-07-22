X

    Bucks Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

    Rob Goldberg, July 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    After winning their first NBA title in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks got a chance to celebrate in front of thousands of fans at the victory parade Thursday.

    The party started Tuesday as Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in the clinching Game 6. Antetokoumpo scored 50 points on his way to a Finals MVP award.

    Fans inside Fiserv Forum enjoyed themselves nearly as much as those outside of the arena. The celebration has continued over the next few days, with even people at Chick-fil-A getting a chance to cheer on their favorite star.

    On Thursday, the full team took to the streets of downtown Milwaukee.

    Giannis was once again the star of the show, with some hilarious moments from the bus:

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    Giannis shot a free throw from the parade bus. 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/ygmsjXq7HJ">pic.twitter.com/ygmsjXq7HJ</a>

    Kristen Barbaresi @KristenBarbar

    Someone tell my boss if I smell like booze, ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a>⁩ did it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucksparade?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucksparade</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucksin6?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucksin6</a> <a href="https://t.co/pKtBgvpCci">pic.twitter.com/pKtBgvpCci</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Giannis getting some reps and shaking up a bottle of champagne 🍾 😄 <a href="https://t.co/PhWeoWgnhy">pic.twitter.com/PhWeoWgnhy</a>

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a> is never letting go of this trophy. 🤣🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/BMOHarrisBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMOHarrisBank</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a> <a href="https://t.co/C9PA7Oqq3M">pic.twitter.com/C9PA7Oqq3M</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    “Being able to accomplish something great like this for this city, it feels good.”<br><br>Giannis is excited to see Bucks fans celebrate<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/5YsJnW8dzk">pic.twitter.com/5YsJnW8dzk</a>

    The Recount @therecount

    On Milwaukee Bucks championship parade day, NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hoists the trophy and shoots a ball into the crowd. <a href="https://t.co/heJRzEYmWD">pic.twitter.com/heJRzEYmWD</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Giannis lifts the 🏆 to the crowd! 🙌<br><br>Follow the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade on NBA TV: <a href="https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m">https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m</a> <a href="https://t.co/rp8U3LnBL0">pic.twitter.com/rp8U3LnBL0</a>

    It was, of course, not a one-man show on the court or in the parade.

    Bobby Portis remained a fan favorite during the parade:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Underdog to topdog"<br><br>Bobby Portis with the championship belt 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a>)<a href="https://t.co/dh9drOrKpe">pic.twitter.com/dh9drOrKpe</a>

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    🗣 BOBBY! BOBBY! BOBBY! <a href="https://twitter.com/BMOHarrisBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMOHarrisBank</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a> <a href="https://t.co/rP76J66SUS">pic.twitter.com/rP76J66SUS</a>

    Other players were having the time of their lives celebrating their first championship, including P.J. Tucker and Donte DiVincenzo:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    P.J. Tucker is HYPED 😆<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/brewcitypaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brewcitypaul</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HJpRUGApyT">pic.twitter.com/HJpRUGApyT</a>

    Aaron Maybin @Aaron_Maybin

    Thank you for this moment PJ Tucker! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/2mj6bnrbdj">pic.twitter.com/2mj6bnrbdj</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Donte DiVincenzo caught a beer from some Bucks fans 🦌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a>)<a href="https://t.co/qC9ZJHlgKS">pic.twitter.com/qC9ZJHlgKS</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    P.J. going WILD with the champagne 💀 <a href="https://t.co/3o6ibECpJG">pic.twitter.com/3o6ibECpJG</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Thanasis is in health and safety protocols, so he did his intro from the car 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/KSxtwZv2oj">pic.twitter.com/KSxtwZv2oj</a>

    Even former Bucks guard Brandon Jennings got his time to shine Thursday:

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    The legend himself. <a href="https://t.co/B3WwGmvISK">pic.twitter.com/B3WwGmvISK</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brandon Jennings turning up at the Bucks parade 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BryanJDee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BryanJDee</a>)<a href="https://t.co/hMO6Hevv1R">pic.twitter.com/hMO6Hevv1R</a>

    Jennings has been out of the league since 2018 but is still at home with his first NBA team. 

    The only fans who might have been somewhat disappointed were the ones near the arena, watching the bus quickly speed away:

    NBA @NBA

    The 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade is underway! 🚌🎉<br><br>Follow along on NBA TV: <a href="https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m">https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m</a> <a href="https://t.co/hC8Bm5R7tX">pic.twitter.com/hC8Bm5R7tX</a>

    Fans throughout the parade route enjoyed the show:

    Lance Allan @lanceallan

    What a scene <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/xmpzqPyAdZ">pic.twitter.com/xmpzqPyAdZ</a>

    Pablo Iglesias @PabloIglesiasTV

    Your 2021 World Champion Milwaukee Bucks have arrived! <a href="https://twitter.com/WKOW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKOW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lb2PUo9jMi">pic.twitter.com/Lb2PUo9jMi</a>

    The Bucks will have some more time this summer to celebrate, but they will soon get back to work hoping to repeat in 2021-22.

