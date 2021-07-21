WSU's Nick Rolovich Won't Attend Pac-12 Media Day Because He's Unvaccinated

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich announced he will only participate in Pac-12 Media Days remotely after choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine:

Rolovich said the Pac-12 required all in-person participants in media day be fully vaccinated.

"While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual—including our coaches, staff and student-athletes—can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine," the coach said.

Pac-12 Media Days are set to begin Tuesday, July 27 in Los Angeles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.