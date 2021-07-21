Giannis 'Already Thinking About How' He Can Help Bucks Repeat as NBA Champions

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Shortly after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title, Giannis Antetokounmpo already has his mind on the 2022 championship.

The Finals MVP discussed his mindset in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews on Wednesday:

"We just did it—we did it a couple of hours ago—and I'm already thinking about how can I do it again," Antetokounmpo said. "How can I make this team better? What can I improve to help this team be better? But that's who I am."

It could be difficult for Giannis to top his Game 6 performance, as he totaled 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the clinching victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The 26-year-old added to an impressive resume that already included two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award, an All-Star Game MVP honor and five All-Star selections in just eight years.

Antetokounmpo, of course, will not rest on his laurels and is still looking to add accolades. He will try to lead Milwaukee to back-to-back titles, following in the path of the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers (twice) as teams that have accomplished that feat since 2000.

The Bucks should be a formidable opponent again in 2021-22 with most of their key players returning, including Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. Bobby Portis has a player option, while P.J. Tucker is set to become a free agent, but the team could re-sign them after they played important roles in the playoffs.

The biggest challenge could be the competition, especially if opponents stay healthy next season.

The Brooklyn Nets dealt with injuries during their second-round matchup against the Bucks, but Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will be difficult to beat. The Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz could also be top contenders again next year.