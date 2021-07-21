Heat's Tyler Herro on Trade Rumors: 'I'm Done Listening to All That, Honestly'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are often considered a potential landing spot anytime trade rumors begin to circulate about star players. After all, living in Miami and playing next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is an intriguing proposition that would presumably interest a number of superstars.

And whenever those rumors pop up, Tyler Herro's name is ultimately floated as part of the package going the other way. But the young guard isn't sweating it.

"I'm done listening to all that, honestly," he said Wednesday, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "I think every time that we're not playing or even if we are playing, my name is brought up in something. So it is what it is at this point. I'm focused on getting better, getting this team better."

Those rumors will likely resurface this summer. If Damian Lillard decides to request a trade, for instance, the Heat will inevitably be linked to those talks, even if such a trade doesn't make a ton of sense since the Heat would almost assuredly have to sacrifice Adebayo in such a deal.

A trade package built around Herro and Precious Achiuwa—the Heat have basically no draft capital to offer, given previous trades, while Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn are each restricted free agents—will get them laughed off the phone. And it's hard to imagine Lillard being thrilled at the proposition of being traded to an Adebayo-less Heat team, unless he's really clamoring for some South Beach living.

Besides, keeping players like Adebayo and Herro around while signing a free agent point guard like Kyle Lowry might be more appealing to Pat Riley anyway.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of course, Lillard won't be the only star player to be mentioned in trade rumors this summer. And that means that Herro's name will ultimately be floated in other potential deals.

But the Heat may be wise to hold on to the 21-year-old. He averaged 15.1 points, five rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this past year, though his three-point shooting (36 percent on 5.5 attempts per game) took a dip from his rookie season (38.9 percent on 5.4 attempts per contest).

He also disappointed in the postseason after being excellent during the team's run to the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, averaging just 9.3 points while shooting 31.9 percent from the field as Miami was swept in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

It's fair to argue that Herro's trade value isn't as high as it would have been last summer, though he's still an attractive trade chip if Miami goes star hunting. More than likely, however, he'll remain in Miami. And he's hoping to bring a title to the city.

“It looked like a lot of fun,” he told reporters about watching the Bucks win a title. “That’s what we’re building up to do and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”