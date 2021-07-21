Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Sign-and-Trade for Kuzma, Horton-Tucker Discussed

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If the Los Angeles Lakers have their way, Russell Westbrook will be coming home next season.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Wednesday that Los Angeles had discussions about a sign-and-trade that would send Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker to Washington for Westbrook.

