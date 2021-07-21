X

    Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Sign-and-Trade for Kuzma, Horton-Tucker Discussed

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    If the Los Angeles Lakers have their way, Russell Westbrook will be coming home next season.

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Wednesday that Los Angeles had discussions about a sign-and-trade that would send Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker to Washington for Westbrook.

