2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Raptors Considering Scottie Barnes at No. 4, Could Trade Pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly open to trading back from the No. 4 overall pick in next week's NBA draft.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported the Raptors are not 100 percent locked in on Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and could consider Florida State forward Scottie Barnes or trade back. A move back in the draft could be geared toward landing Barnes while getting assets in return for moving back a couple of spots.

