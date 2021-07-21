Megan Rapinoe Says USWNT 'Got Our Asses Kicked,' Were 'a Little Nervous' vs. Sweden

Megan Rapinoe Says USWNT 'Got Our Asses Kicked,' Were 'a Little Nervous' vs. SwedenJuly 21, 2021
United States women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe didn't mince words following Team USA's Olympic-opening 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday.
According to Goal.com's James Westwood, Rapinoe said: "We got our asses kicked, didn’t we? I think we were a little tight, just a little nervous. Just doing dumb stuff like not passing the ball, not tapping the ball."
The match marked Team USA's first loss since falling 3-1 to France in an international friendly in January 2019. It was also the first time the Americans recorded a result other than a win since April when they tied Sweden 1-1 in a friendly.
