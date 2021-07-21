Megan Rapinoe Says USWNT 'Got Our Asses Kicked,' Were 'a Little Nervous' vs. Sweden

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

United States women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe didn't mince words following Team USA's Olympic-opening 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday.

According to Goal.com's James Westwood, Rapinoe said: "We got our asses kicked, didn’t we? I think we were a little tight, just a little nervous. Just doing dumb stuff like not passing the ball, not tapping the ball."

The match marked Team USA's first loss since falling 3-1 to France in an international friendly in January 2019. It was also the first time the Americans recorded a result other than a win since April when they tied Sweden 1-1 in a friendly.

