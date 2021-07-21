3 People Wounded In 2 Shootings in Milwaukee as Fans Celebrate Bucks Championship Win

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Milwaukee Police said three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in two simultaneous shootings as Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrated their team clinching the 2021 NBA championship Tuesday night.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the shootings, which could be heard on local television coverage of the large crowds outside Fiserv Forum, led to the arrest of two people, with others still being sought by police.

