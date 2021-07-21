Zach LaVine Cleared to Travel to Tokyo, Play with Team USA in 2021 Olympics

AP Photo/John Locher

USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has cleared COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He'll arrive in Tokyo on Thursday ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Team USA men's basketball opens play at the Games on Sunday against France.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

