Orioles vs. Rays to Feature 1st All-Woman Broadcast Team in MLB History

Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will feature the first all-woman broadcast team in MLB history.

Orioles play-by-play announcer Melanie Newman will be joined by MLB.com writer Sarah Langs in the booth, while Alanna Rizzo serves as the on-field reporter for the game at Tropicana field, set to broadcast as MLB Game of the Week on YouTube. Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner are set to host the pregame and postgame shows.

"My entire career, especially coming up through the minor leagues, I was the first woman at every single stop," Newman told MLB Network. "I couldn't help but think in the back of my head: 'That's great, but let's keep going. Let's move past being the first, and just make this more of a normal occasion that's coming around where we're not qualifying people based on their gender."

In 2020, Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to serve as a full-time MLB coach.

The league has a record 23 coaches on staff this season.