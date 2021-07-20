Report: Cade Cunningham Headlines Full List of 2021 NBA Draft Green Room Invites

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The NBA has reportedly formalized the list of 20 players who will sit in the green room at the 2021 NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN obtained the list of names, which is highlighted by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

Here is a list of the 20 names headed to New York:

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Green

Evan Mobley

Jalen Suggs

Jonathan Kuminga

Scottie Barnes

Davion Mitchell

James Bouknight

Keon Johnson

Franz Wagner

Josh Giddey

Jalen Johnson

Corey Kispert

Moses Moody

Kai Jones

Alperen Sengun

Cameron Thomas

Ziaire Williams

Chris Duarte

Isaiah Jackson

Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall selection to the Detroit Pistons. The Oklahoma State product has been the consensus top prospect in this class since before his arrival in Stillwater. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while leading the Cowboys to a second-round berth in the NCAA tournament.

Green and Mobley are expected to battle for the No. 2 overall selection to the Houston Rockets. Green spent the 2020-21 season playing for the G League Ignite, while Mobley starred as a two-way force at USC.

The NBA determines its green-room invites by polling teams and having them rank the 25 players they expect to come off the board first. This is done to maximize the potential invite list while also avoiding a situation where a player goes undrafted or lasts deep into Round 2 despite being invited to the green room.

There have been several instances of invited players slipping into Round 2 despite this process, but none of the invited players have gone undrafted.