Logan Mailloux Withdraws from 2021 NHL Draft; Convicted For Sharing Photo of Sex Act

Prospect Logan Mailloux withdrew his name from the 2021 NHL draft Tuesday over a 2020 conviction for disseminating photos of a woman performing a sex act on him without her consent in Sweden.

"The NHL Draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player's career, and given the circumstances I don't feel I have shown strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 Draft," Mailloux wrote in a statement. "I feel that this would allow me the opportunity to demonstrate an adequate level of maturity and character next season ... and provide all the NHL teams the opportunity to reassess my character towards the 2022 NHL Draft."

Mailloux was convicted in December on charges of offensive photography constituting an invasion of privacy and defamation for showing the photographs of the unnamed woman to teammates on SK Lejon.

While he initially kept his name in the draft, The Athletic reported at least 11 teams removed Mailloux from their boards over the conviction. It was expected that Mailloux would be a high-round draft choice, and The Athletic noted NHL Central Scouting ranked him 23rd among North American skaters.

The woman said Mailloux offered a text-message apology that was "no longer than three sentences."

“Logan says that I want to ruin his career. I have never said that. All I have wanted is to get justice for the actions he has taken against me,” the woman told Katie Strang and Corey Pronman of The Athletic. “If his actions ruin his career, it’s up to him. It’s not my fault.”

Mailloux said he will look to resume his career with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League, which canceled its 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.