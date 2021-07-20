Nneka Ogwumike, Elizabeth Williams Won't Play for Nigeria After Appeals Denied

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

A last-ditch effort to get WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams declared eligible for the Nigeria national team was unsuccessful.

FIBA announced the Court Arbitration of Sport rejected an appeal by Ogwumike and Williams to play for Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The organization added that neither player was listed on Nigeria's Olympic roster.

